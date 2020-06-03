Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway patrol were called to a fatal hit-and-run early Wednesday morning in Anderson County.
According to highway patrol, the accident happened around 10:35 p.m. on U.S. 76 at Phil Watson Road, approximately 1.5 miles north of Anderson.
Troopers say the victim was walking along U.S. 76 in the westbound lane when a vehicle traveling west struck them.
Highway patrol says the driver of that vehicle fled following the crash. We're told the victim died on scene.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office hasn't released the victim's name.
More news: Local organization to distribute free food today in WNC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.