Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a collision in Spartanburg County Tuesday morning.
According to troopers, the accident happened along New Cut Road near I-85 Business around 7 a.m.
We're told by troopers that the roadway is blocked in that area. Details of the crash are not available at this time.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office has confirmed they have be requested to the scene.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update as more details become available.
