GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office says that it is responding to a fatal wreck near West Georgia Rd.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol released details on the incident.
Troopers say that the wreck occurred at around 5:35 Sunday morning and involved one vehicle.
SCHP says that a Dodge pickup truck was traveling south on West Georgia Road when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, striking a guardrail and a bridge before overturning.
The driver of the vehicle was entrapped and had to be extracted, according to highway patrol. Troopers say that the driver died on scene.
The coroner's office says that they were called to the scene at around 5:50 Sunday morning.
The coroner says that they are in the early stages of the investigation and are still working to obtain more information on what happened.
The investigation is ongoing, the coroner says.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
