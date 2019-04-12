GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The coroner said one person has died in a crash that was blocking Augusta Road in Greenville County Friday afternoon.
The crash happened along the 7100 block just before 2 p.m., per troopers
Two vehicles were involved and both sustained heavy damage.
The coroner said one person, an adult, has died.
The victim's name has not yet been released
Troopers have not yet released details on the vehicles involved or what caused the crash.
MORE NEWS - Deputies: Woman whose remains were found by Greenville Co. homeowner's dog was last seen in December
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.