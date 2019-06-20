Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that all lanes were blocked on I-85 northbound at the Gateway Project after and early morning crash.
According to the Highway Patrols website, the accident happened just before 7 a.m. near the 51 northbound mile marker.
That would be just before a driver approaches the Gateway Project in the northbound side.
At this time we don't know how many vehicles are involved, but highway patrol says no injuries are reported as a result of the crash.
Traffic reporter Chris Scott reports that traffic is starting to move now, but the area is still experiencing a lot of backup.
