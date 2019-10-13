ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting several crashes along I-85 northbound that is causing a sever back-up Sunday afternoon.
According to troopers, the accidents happened around 12:54 p.m. near mile marker 37 in Anderson County.
Traffic is backed up for several miles as crews work the scene.
Details on the collision are unclear at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
