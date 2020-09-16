UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said they were called to a crash with an entrapment reported in Union County Wednesday evening.
Troopers said the wreck happened on Kelly Road near Old Pump Station Road just before 5:30 p.m. and involved only one vehicle.
Fire and EMS also responded.
No other details were immediately available.
