GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA)- Troopers said they are searching for a vehicle that did not stop after hitting and injuring a bicyclist on Woodruff Road Monday night.
The incident occurred on Woodruff Rod near Anderson Ridge road around 7:30 p.m. The roadway was blocked for a couple of hours.
Troopers said the cyclist was heading east when the bike was struck from behind by another vehicle.
The cyclist was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.
The SCHP MAIT team is working to reconstruct the crash.
A description of the vehicle that fled the scene has not yet been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.