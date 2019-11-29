GRAY COURT, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said two people are dead after an early Friday morning crash in Laurens County.
It happened around 1 a.m. on the entrance ramp to I-385 at Highway 14.
Troopers said a vehicle was attempting to take the ramp onto I-385 when the driver lost control and the vehicle ran off the road. The vehicle continues onto the exit ramp from I-385 and then off that roadway and crashed into multiple trees.
Troopers said two people were in the vehicle and both lost their lives.
The coroner has not yet released the names of the deceased.
