SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said one person is dead after a van ran off the road and crashed into a tree Monday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
The crash happened on New Cut Road at Mount Zion Road around 12:45 p.m.
The roadway was blocked as troopers and first responders investigated and worked to clear the wreckage.
Troopers said the driver, a 43-year-old from Spartanburg, was driving a 1995 Ford van that ran off the left side of the road and into a tree.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
