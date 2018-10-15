BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said one person has died and two others were injured following a collision in Blacksburg Monday morning.
The incident occurred on Bridges Road near Turner Road at 9:40 a.m.
According to troopers, a 2010 Chevy SUV was traveling west on Bridges Road when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Turner Road. The SUV and a pick-up truck traveling east on Bridges Road then struck, troopers said.
The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cherokee County Coroner's Office identified him as 71-year-old Thomas Leroy Blackwell.
An autopsy is scheduled for a later date.
Troopers said the two passengers in the SUV were injured in the crash and airlifted to Spartanburg Regional.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.