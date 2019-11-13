SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that was blocking Country Club Road in Spartanburg Wednesday morning.
Troopers said the collision happened near Clyde Street shortly after 5:45 a.m.
The SC Highway Patrol website listed the road as blocked while crews worked to clear the scene.
No other details were immediately available.
