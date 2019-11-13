GENERIC - Crash 1

(file photo | Associated Press)

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that was blocking Country Club Road in Spartanburg Wednesday morning.

Troopers said the collision happened near Clyde Street shortly after 5:45 a.m.

The SC Highway Patrol website listed the road as blocked while crews worked to clear the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

