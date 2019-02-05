Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Community activists hit the pavement along White Horse Road, to highlight the number of people hit by cars.
Senator Karl Allen and the South Carolina Highway Patrol said that road isn't the only issue.
Monday afternoon they unveiled something they believe will stop the heartbreak in Greenville County - electronic crosswalks.
Senator Karl Allen said so far 4 electronic crosswalks have been installed around the county along White Horse Road, Anderson Road, South Pleasantburg Drive and Augusta Road.
The senator said 6 more are in the pipeline. He said he is excited and grateful to be working with Congressman William Timmons on this project. Senator Allen said the 6 crosswalks will cost roughly $1.3 million.
Captain Stacy Craven said so far in 2019, 6 people have died on Greenville County roads. Out of the 6, he said 4 have occurred on White Horse Road.
"It just tells us that again we have more work to do," Captain Craven said. Craven said now troopers will not only be monitoring cars around this area, the next step comes down to making the public aware of the crosswalks and enforcing to make sure they're put to good use.
