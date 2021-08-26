GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A crash involving a deputy sheriff caused a road block in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers said around 8 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy sheriff was heading east on Old Bleachery Road when they turned left on to Cedar Lane Road. A truck heading north on Cedar Lane Road disregarded a red light and hit the deputy's car in the side.
Thankfully, troopers said there were no injuries.
