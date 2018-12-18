CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol said Tuesday evening that a collision involving a tractor trailer and a four door vehicle was causing a large traffic backup on I-85.
Troopers reported the accident around 5:50 p.m. at exit 95 southbound in Cherokee County.
The interstate is blocked, but troopers say there is a detour in place for travelers stuck in the back-up.
Drivers can take the frontage road to Highway 11 and get back on the interstate at exit 92.
Troopers say there are injuries reported, but how many and the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.
We have a crew en route to check out the accident.
Stay with FOX Carolina for more.
