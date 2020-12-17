BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - All lanes of I-85 North were blocked Thursday morning due to a crash near the SC / NC state line.
According to SC 511, the wreck occurred one mile south of the exit for US 29/ Grover (106), shortly after Exit 104.
Troopers tweeted that a detour was in place but have not yet released the official route.
According to the SCHP website, the wreck happened around 2 a.m. and did not involve any injuries.
Drivers who can access US 29 from either the Tribal Road or SC 5 exits can follow US 29 northeast back to the interstate.
