FAYETTEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The NC Highway Patrol said a traffic stop in Cumberland County led to a potential moonshine bust.
Troopers said a vehicle was stopped for speeding and 20 gallons of what is believed to be moonshine was found in the car, along with a gun.
Troopers said the case was given to NC Alcohol Law Enforcement for further investigation.
