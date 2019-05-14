Mill Spring, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday morning a Polk County bus taking students to school was involved in an accident according to the Polk County School District.
The crash happened on Fire Tower Road just before 7 a.m.
Troopers said a 23-year-old Mill Spring man was driving a Toyota Avalon at a high rate of speed when he crossed the center line and crashed into the mid-section of the school bus.
District Superintendent Aaron Greene confirmed that nine students were on board the bus at the time of the accident and all nine were taken to the hospital after the crash as a precaution. Superintendent Greene said that the students were transported by both parents and EMS.
We're told the bus was taking students to Polk County Middle and High School.
Troopers said none of the injuries sustained in the crash were serious or life threatening.
Tyler Wilson, the driver of the Avalon, was cited for driving left of center.
