SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County District Six confirmed one of their buses was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon and said no students were taken to the hospital.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on Stillhouse Road at US 221 around 4:02 p.m.
According to troopers, a 2004 Ford pick-up truck was traveling behind the bus as they headed South on US-211. The truck rear-ended the bus when it slowed for traffic.
The school district said 22 students were on board and none of those students were taken to the hospital. Troopers say the driver of the bus was also uninjured in the collision.
The driver of the truck was seat-belted, and also not injured. They were charged with driving too fast for conditions.
