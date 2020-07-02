ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has been charged after striking a utility pole in Anderson County Thursday evening.
Troopers say the driver of a 1997 Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on SC 81 near Flat Rock Road, driving too fast for conditions. SCHP says the truck went off the side of the road and smashed into the pole around 8 p.m.
The driver was also charged for driving under suspension. No injuries resulted from the crash.
Our crews confirmed the crash downed the pole, with crews working to address the problem.
Duke Energy's outage map indicates about 1,000 customers in the area were in the dark Thursday night. We reached out to to a public information official with the company to confirm if the crash was related to the outage.
