Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said they've charged a man in connection to a hit-and-run that happened last week in Greenville County.
Troopers and emergency crews were called to the scene of a hit-and-run just before midnight Wednesday, October 7.
According to highway patrol, a moped was hit along South Batesville Road near Devenger Road. Troopers say the rider suffered serious injuries and had to be taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.
The mother of the moped driver, Elaine Williams, identified him as 27-year-old Justin Williams. Elaine said Justin is currently in the ICU and is in critical condition. Family members are begging for the driver to come forward.
Highway Patrol's MAIT team was called out to investigate the crash.
Troopers say the suspect vehicle is possibly a Land Rover. The vehicle may have damage to the front end and hood area.
On October 12, Christopher William Toates was charged with felony leaving the scene with great bodily injury and failure to yield right of way.
He's being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.
