Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a man has been arrested in a deadly hit-and-run that claimed a teen's life
According to troopers, the accident happened near Bryson Street about 1.5 miles west of Greenville on May 8.
Troopers say the teen was traveling north on Highway 123 when a car traveling south hit him.
According to highway patrol, the vehicle fled the scene of the accident.
The coroner's office says when EMS arrived the victim was found lying in the roadway with multiple blunt force injuries. The teen was taken to the hospital and later died.
The corner identified the victim as 19-year-old James Larry Lindsey of Greenville.
According to Lindsey's obituary, he was a 2020 graduate of Carolina High School and worked at Petee's Drive-In in Greenville.
On Tuesday, troopers confirmed Michael Phillip Shore of Pickens County was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving under suspension. Troopers said Shore's license was suspended after a DUI.
Shore is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center, where a judge denied bond in a hearing earlier Tuesday.
