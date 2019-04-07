GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver was charged after a pedestrian was struck, and unfortunately killed, early Sunday morning.
According to troopers, the accident occurred on Bruce Road in Greenville around 2:05 a.m.
Two cars were traveling south on the roadway when the driver of a 2005 Mercedes tried to pass the 2005 Chevy SUV in front of them.
As they were passing the other car, troopers say the Mercedes struck a pedestrian on the street. The impact caused them to swerve right, side-swiping the Chevy.
Neither of the drivers were injured, and both were seatbelted during the incident.
Unfortunately, the pedestrian passed away from their injuries on scene. Their identity has yet to be released.
Troopers have charged the driver of the Mercedes with reckless driving.
