PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said a driver was cited after hitting a man who was in the roadway directing traffic Wednesday evening.
The collision happened on Highway 86 near Major Road around 7:38 p.m.
That's when troopers said a 2021 Toyota pickup that was headed west struck the victim.
Troopers said the injured man was taken to the hospital but troopers did not know his condition.
Troopers said the driver of the pickup, a Piedmont man, was charged with driving too fast for conditions.
