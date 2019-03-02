ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Several agencies were on scene of a fatal collision Saturday morning on Midway Road in Anderson County.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche was travelling North on Midway Road, near Welcome Road, around 8:20 a.m. when they veered off the right side of the pavement.
Troopers say the driver over-corrected and ran off the left side of the road where they unfortunately hit a tree. They were seatbelted at the time of the incident.
Crews from three different fire departments assisted with the accident. Whitefield Fire Department were the first to receive the call. They were then assisted by the West Pelzer and Piercetown Fire Departments.
The driver passed away on scene. Their identity has not yet been released.
