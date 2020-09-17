DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said a driver died after crashing into the back of a tractor trailer on I-85 in Spartanburg County Thursday afternoon.
According to troopers, the wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. near mile marker 63 on the southbound side of the interstate.
Troopers said the tractor trailer was slowing for traffic when a 2000 Toyota Echo hit the trailer from behind.
The driver of the Echo was entrapped and died at the scene.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the deceased.
Crews were still working to clear the wreck as of 3:15 p.m. and traffic was still backed up.
