ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said a driver passed away Wednesday night after a crash on Dobbins Bridge Road in Anderson.
Troopers said the wreck happened at 11:40 p.m. near the Michelin Boulevard intersection.
Troopers said only one car was involved. That car ran off the road and into trees, killing the driver.
No one else was in the car.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the deceased.
MORE NEWS - Coroner: Woman dies in first traffic death of 2021 for Oconee Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.