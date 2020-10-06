Newberry, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash in Newberry County.
According to troopers, the crash happened Monday night around 10:15 along U.S. 76 near Riser Road.
Troopers say the driver of a 1991 Ford pickup truck was traveling west on U.S. 76 when they ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, hit a fence, then crashed into several trees.
We're told the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, became entrapped in the vehicle and died in the crash.
The coroner has not yet released the victim's name. We'll update as we learn more.
