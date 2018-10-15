PICKENS CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are investigating a deadly crash in Pickens County involving a dump truck that fell down a 60 foot embankment.
Troopers said the incident occurred on F. Van Clayton Highway around 10:30 Monday morning.
EMS said crews found the truck overturned at the bottom of a 60-foot embankment.
According to troopers, the driver ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, then went off the left side of the road down the embankment, striking several trees and overturning.
The driver died at the scene.
The Pickens County Coroner's Office identified the driver as Allan J. Cyr, 55, of Chesnee.
