ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has died after a fatal car crash on McAlister Road.
According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a Honda was traveling east on McAlister Road. The driver ran off the right-side of the road. The driver then overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road hitting an embankment, tree and utility pole.
Troopers say the driver was taken to Prisma Greenville where he passed away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.