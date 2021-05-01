LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that one person has died after a fatal collision along South Carolina Highway 39 in Laurens County.
Troopers say that the incident occurred at around 7:20 Saturday morning. According to highway patrol, the driver of a 2011 Kia was driving along SC 39 and drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected and drove off of the left side of the road, striking several trees.
The driver was not seat belted and was entrapped in the vehicle before dying at the scene, according to troopers.
The identity of the victim has not been released as of this writing. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
