Spartanburg County, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said one person is dead after two cars collided head-on along SC 101 near Landrum Friday morning.
It happened shortly before 7 a.m.
Our crew on the scene tells us the roadway is back open after being closed early this morning for the accident.
Troopers said a Honda was heading north when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a Chevy head-on.
The driver of the Honda, a 35-year-old man, died at the scene.
The coroner identified the victim as Broderick Lendarius McCord of Trillium Street in Duncan.
The other driver, a 52-year-old Spartanburg man, was airlifted to the hospital.
