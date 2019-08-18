ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol announced a driver had passed away after veering off the roadway, striking a tree, and overturning in Anderson County early Sunday morning.
According to troopers, the driver of a 2004 GMC Yukon was traveling north on Lewis Street when their car drifted off the right side of the roadway.
Troopers say the car hit an embankment, and then a tree, before overturning.
The driver was unfortunately not seatbelted, and was ejected from the vehicle. EMS transported them to a local hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.
The coroner has yet to release their identity. Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
