CHEROKEE CO., SC (FOX Carolina) - SC Highway Patrol said one person died after a crash on I-85 early Monday morning.
Troopers said at approximately 3:30 a.m. the driver of a Volkswagen rear-ended a tractor trailer that had slowed down for traffic on I-85 northbound near the 88 mile marker.
Troopers said after being freed from the vehicle, the driver of the Volkswagen was taken to the hospital where they later died.
Highway Patrol said the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
