PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said a driver has died after a rollover crash involving a pickup in Pickens County Thursday.
Troopers said the 1994 pickup was headed west on Saluda Dam Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck a guard rail, went down an embankment, and then overturned.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the truck. Troopers said the driver died at the scene.
The coroner has not released the victim’s name.
