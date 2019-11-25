GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that took place on November 25, along Locust Hill Road near Tigerville Road.
The driver of unit 1 was traveling east when unit 2 entered SC-290. Unit 2 was struck by unit 1, and both vehicles rolled down an embankment into several trees.
The driver of unit 2 was transported to the hospital, but unfortunately passed away.
No charges have been filed against the driver of unit 1.
