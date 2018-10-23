LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers said a driver died following a collision in Laurens Monday evening.
The incident occurred on Ford Lindley Road around 6:20 p.m.
According to troopers, the driver of a 2006 Chevy pick-up truck crossed the center line and rand off the road, striking a tree.
The driver was transported by EMS to the hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.
Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The driver's identity has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.