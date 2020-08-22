Spartanburg,SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a driver has died after his vehicle ran off the road in Spartanburg County.
According to troopers, the accident happened early Saturday morning around 2:12 a.m. along I -26 in the eastbound lanes, about 3 miles east of Enoree.
Highway patrol says the driver of a 2010 Nissan SUV ran off the left side of the roadway, then over corrected running off the right side of the road striking multiple trees.
We're told the driver was wearing a seat belt but was entrapped in the vehicle and died on scene.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the victim.
More news: Clemson fans waiting to see if they get home season tickets amidst a pandemic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.