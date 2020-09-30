LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said one person has died after a wreck on US 123 in Pickens County Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened near the intersection of US 178 around 4 p.m.
Troopers said a 2020 Toyota SUV was heading north when it collided with a disabled 2005 GMC truck that was facing north.
The Toyota struck the GMC in the rear and the driver of the Toyota was entrapped and passed away at the scene, troopers said.
The driver of the GMC was not hurt.
No passengers were in either vehicle.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the deceased.
MORE NEWS - Deputies searching for murder suspect from Anderson Co., say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.