GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver passed away at the hospital Tuesday afternoon after swerving off the roadway and hitting a parked truck.
Troopers say a hummer was traveling north on White Horse Road around 11:39 a.m. when it veered off the left side of the roadway.
The driver hit a legally parked box truck, pushing it into two other parked trucks.
Troopers said the hummer driver was not seat belted and had to be extricated by mechanical means.
They unfortunately passed away at the hospital. Their identity has not yet been released.
