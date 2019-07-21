SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver had passed away after a head-on collision in Spartanburg County early Sunday morning.
According to troopers, a 1994 two-door sedan was traveling East on Highway 418 around 12:44 a.m. when they traveled left of center, and hit a 2011 Honda two-door sedan head-on.
The driver of the Honda was seatbelted, but not injured or entrapped during the incident. There were no other passengers in the car at the time.
Unfortunately, troopers said other driver succumbed to injuries they sustained on scene. It is unclear at this time if the person was seatbelted or not.
Troopers say the crash is still under investigation. The identity of the deceased as yet to be announced.
