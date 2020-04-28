Townville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a fatal accident late Monday night.
According to troopers, around 11:40 p.m., a 2001 Pontiac was traveling on S.C. 243 about 6 miles west of Townville when it ran off the left side of the road.
Troopers say the driver struck a ditch, guardrail and multiple trees before the vehicle overturned.
We're told the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected in the crash.
The driver was transported by EMS to AnMed hospital where troopers say they later died.
At this time, the victim's identity is being withheld until the coroner can notify the family.
