BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers announced Thursday that a driver had died following a crash on Saturday along Business 85.
The wreck happened around 11:30 a.m. near SC 9.
Troopers said a 2002 Ford SUV ran off the road, struck a tree, and then overturned.
The driver was entrapped and taken to the hospital.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the victim.
Troopers said no one else was in the SUV and no other vehicles were involved.
