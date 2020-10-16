ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has died after their pickup overturned in Anderson County Friday evening.
SCHP says the driver of the pickup was traveling south on Airline Road, about 5 miles south of Anderson, when the 1999 Chevrolet pickup went off the left side of the road. The driver over-corrected, and the pickup then left the right side of the roadway, overturning off-road.
The driver was wearing a seat belt, but faced injuries on scene and was entrapped. Troopers say crews extricated the driver non-mechanically and got the driver to AnMed via EMS. Sadly, the driver passed away at the hospital.
The county coroner's office has not yet identified the victim.
A FOX Carolina viewer sent us a photo of the scene as we worked to verify information.
