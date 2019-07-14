NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Newberry County dispatchers confirmed the coroner had been called to the scene of an accident along I-26 Sunday afternoon.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 12:06 p.m. near mile marker 63 heading eastbound.
Troopers reported that the driver drove off the side of the road, onto the median, and struck another vehicle head on.
The driver passed away from injuries sustained. The other driver was rushed to Spartanburg Regional.
The coroner has not released the identity of the deceased.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
