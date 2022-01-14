GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said one person died in a Greenville County crash Thursday evening.
An SUV was heading east on Wood River Road around 5 p.m. when the driver tried to turn left onto U.S. 29 and was hit by a sedan, according to troopers.
We're told both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries but the driver in the SUV sadly passed away.
The driver has not yet been identified by the coroner's office.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
