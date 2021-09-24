LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- A driver died Friday following a crash on September 15 along Welcome Church Road in Laurens, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the driver crashed around 1:40 p.m. on September 15. The driver was traveling northbound on Welcome Church Road when they went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
EMS took the victim to a nearby hospital and they passed away September 24, according to Bolt.
Bolt did not provide any details regarding the victim.
