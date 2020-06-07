GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has died one day after a collision in Greenville County.
SCHP says the collision happened Saturday afternoon along Scuffletown Road. According to troopers, a driver in a 2007 Buick sedan was traveling north on the road when the car went off the right side around 4:48 p.m., near Gresham Road. As a result, the vehicle overturned.
Troopers say the drive was wearing a seat belt and was not entrapped, but taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, SCHP reports the driver passed away on Sunday, June 7.
The county coroner's office has not released their identity as of writing.
