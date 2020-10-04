GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck has died two days after the vehicle went off the side of a Greenwood County roadway and overturned.
According to SCHP, the single-vehicle crash happened at 6:45 a.m. on Friday, October 2 on US-25, near Pumpkin Road. Troopers say the 1991 Toyota truck was traveling north on the highway when it went off the left side of the road and overturned.
The driver, who has not been identified, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. Although taken to the hospital for treatment, troopers report the driver died Sunday morning.
The county coroner's office has not identified the driver as of writing.
