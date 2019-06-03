Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Monday morning, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol along with the Greenville County Coroner's office were called to the scene of a fatal crash.
Troopers say the accident happened on East North Street around 3:51 a.m.
According to the highway patrol, the accident involved a 2006 Nissan. Troopers say the driver was traveling north on East North Street when they ran off the road striking multiple trees.
Troopers say the driver of the vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Troopers say the driver died on scene from his injuries.
At this time, the coroner has not yet identified the victim.
Both the highway patrol and the coroner's office are investigating.
